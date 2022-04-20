Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 3:12PM MDT until April 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113,

TX055 and TX056.

* WIND…35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 14 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.