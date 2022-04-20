Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 3:19AM CDT until April 21 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.
* TIMING…Warning…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ today to 1 AM CDT
/midnight MDT/ Thursday. Watch…From Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* WINDS…Warning…Southwest to west 15 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph in the mountains. Watch…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.