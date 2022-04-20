Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 9:19PM CDT until April 21 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe

Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

Thursday.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.