High Wind Warning issued April 21 at 1:50PM CDT until April 23 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Friday to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
