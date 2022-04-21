Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:21PM CDT until April 21 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO
THE PRESIDIO VALLEY…
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Warning…through this evening. Watch…Friday
afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…8 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.