Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:21PM CDT until April 21 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO

THE PRESIDIO VALLEY…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…through this evening. Watch…Friday

afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.