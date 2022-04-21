Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:21PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Reeves County Plains,
Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis
Mountains Foothills and Presidio Valley.
* TIMING…Friday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
