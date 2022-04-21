Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:27PM MDT until April 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and
NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and
TX056 in far west Texas.
* WIND…Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 14 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.