Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:27PM MDT until April 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and

NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and

TX056 in far west Texas.

* WIND…Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 14 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.