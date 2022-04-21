Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 3:27AM CDT until April 21 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM

MDT/ today. Watch…Friday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Warning…Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Watch…South to southwest 20 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65

mph in the Guadalupe Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent for the warning and as

low as 7 percent for the watch.

* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.