today at 10:39 AM
Published 2:27 AM

Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 3:27AM CDT until April 21 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM
MDT/ today. Watch…Friday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Warning…Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Watch…South to southwest 20 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph in the Guadalupe Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent for the warning and as
low as 7 percent for the watch.

* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

