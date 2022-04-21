Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 9:43PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills
and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa
Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and
Presidio Valley.
* TIMING…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Friday
* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…7 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.