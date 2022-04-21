Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:50PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea
County. In Texas, Loving and Eastern Culberson Counties, and
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments