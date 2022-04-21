Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 2:45PM MDT until April 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County,

and Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of

dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather

conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in

effect.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.