Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 2:45PM MDT until April 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County,
and Hudspeth County.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of
dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather
conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in
effect.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
