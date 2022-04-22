Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 22 at 4:28AM MDT until April 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35-45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing

dust expected.

* WHERE…Luna County, NM.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to midnight

MDT tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8

PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Critical to extreme fire weather

conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in

effect.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.