Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 22 at 4:28AM MDT until April 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35-45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing
dust expected.
* WHERE…Luna County, NM.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to midnight
MDT tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8
PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Critical to extreme fire weather
conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in
effect.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments