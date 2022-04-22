High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 1:16PM CDT until April 23 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35

to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/

Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.