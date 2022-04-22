High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 2:16PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35-45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Luna County, NM.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, through midnight MDT tonight.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Critical to extreme fire weather
conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in
effect.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.