High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 2:16PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, much of the Southern Gila

Wilderness, Sierra County, Northern Dona Ana County, and

Northern Otero County including Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Through midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is likely and dense blowing

dust possible over southern zones along the International

Border. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also

continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.