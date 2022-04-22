High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 2:43AM CDT until April 23 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/

this afternoon to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High

Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.