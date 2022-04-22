High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 4:03PM CDT until April 23 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/

Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where

the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful

driving in these mountainous areas. People driving high-profile

vehicles should strongly consider postponing travel until the

winds subside.