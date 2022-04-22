High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 4:03PM CDT until April 23 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/
Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where
the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful
driving in these mountainous areas. People driving high-profile
vehicles should strongly consider postponing travel until the
winds subside.