High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 4:28AM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, much of the Southern Gila
Wilderness, Sierra County, Northern Dona Ana County, and
Northern Otero County including Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is likely and dense blowing
dust possible over southern zones along the International
Border. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also
continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.