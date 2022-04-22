High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 8:06PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Luna County, NM.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, through midnight MDT tonight.
The Blowing Dust Advisory has expired.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust will continue for a
couple more hours, but only with minor visibility reductions.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.