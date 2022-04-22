High Wind Warning issued April 22 at 8:06PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, much of the Southern Gila

Wilderness, Sierra County, Northern Dona Ana County, and

Northern Otero County including Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Through midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust will continue for a

couple more hours, but only with minor visibility reductions.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.