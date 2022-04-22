Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau and Davis
Mountains.
* TIMING…Warning…Until 10 PM CDT this evening. Watch…From
Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.