Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* AFFECTED AREA…Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau and Davis

Mountains.

* TIMING…Warning…Until 10 PM CDT this evening. Watch…From

Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.