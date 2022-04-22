Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Presidio Valley.
* TIMING…Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.