Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills

and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Warning…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.

Watch…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.