Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills
and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Warning…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.
Watch…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…8 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.