Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 3:08AM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND THE UPPER TRANS PECOS…

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for Southeast New Mexico, the Upper Trans Pecos, and

much of the Permian Basin which is in effect from Saturday

afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills

and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/

Friday

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

mountains. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.