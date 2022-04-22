Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 1:16PM CDT until April 22 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea

County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.