Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 2:16PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico, El
Paso County in Far West Texas.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, through midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Critical to extreme fire weather
conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in
effect.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.