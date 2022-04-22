Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 2:16PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the

Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55

mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico, El

Paso County in Far West Texas.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, through midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Critical to extreme fire weather

conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in

effect.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.