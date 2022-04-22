Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 2:16PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern El Paso County, and Hudspeth County.
* WHEN…Through midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas
of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire
weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is
also in effect.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.