Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 4:28AM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM
MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to
midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Critical to extreme fire weather
conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in
effect.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.