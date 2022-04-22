Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 8:06PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico, El

Paso County in Far West Texas.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, through midnight MDT tonight. The

Blowing Dust Advisory has expired.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust will continue for a

couple more hours, but only with minor visibility reductions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.