April 23, 2022 3:27 AM
Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 8:06PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico, El
Paso County in Far West Texas.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, through midnight MDT tonight. The
Blowing Dust Advisory has expired.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust will continue for a
couple more hours, but only with minor visibility reductions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts

