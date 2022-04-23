Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued April 23 at 4:34AM CDT until April 23 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Remember, a High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind is
imminent or occurring. High winds could make driving difficult
for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans,
and tractor trailers.

