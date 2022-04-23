Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 2:43AM CDT until April 23 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis

Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This morning through evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…5 or 6 critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.