High Wind Warning issued April 25 at 1:11PM CDT until April 26 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass in Texas.
* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 4 AM CDT /3
AM MDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
