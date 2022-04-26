Red Flag Warning issued April 26 at 3:18PM MDT until April 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM

MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110.

* WIND…Southwest winds winds of 20 to 30 mph

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.