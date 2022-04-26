Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 26 at 10:38PM MDT until April 26 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 1037 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Santa Teresa,
moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo,
Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and
Franklin Mountains State Park.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 3 and 13.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.