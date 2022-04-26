Special Weather Statement issued April 26 at 9:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 951 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles southwest of Santa Teresa, moving northeast at 20 mph. This

storm has large hail with it, and there is a small possibility that

the storm and hail persists into southern Dona Ana County.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Columbus, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park,

Canutillo, Anthony Gap, Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific

Intermodal Terminal, Mount Riley, Camel Mountain and Kilbourne Hole.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 163 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 14, and near mile

marker 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.