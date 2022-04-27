Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 2:24PM CDT until April 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,

Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves

County Plains.

* TIMING…Warning…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM

MDT/ Thursday. Watch…Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.