Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 5:59AM MDT until April 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110 and 111.
* WIND…Southwest winds winds of 20 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10%.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.