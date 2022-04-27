Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:46PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Balmorhea State Park, or 20 miles northeast of

Fort Davis, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa and

Toyahvale.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 203 and 222.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.