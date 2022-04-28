Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 1:48PM CDT until April 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM
CDT /8 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,
Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County
Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and
Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening, then again Friday
morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
