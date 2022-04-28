Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 2:23PM MDT until April 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM

MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central

and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west

Texas.

* WIND…West winds between 15 and 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.