Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 2:52AM CDT until April 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,
Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves
County Plains.
* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening for the Red Flag
Warning and Friday morning through Friday evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.