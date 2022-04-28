Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 2:52AM CDT until April 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* AFFECTED AREA…Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening for the Red Flag
Warning and Friday morning through Friday evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
