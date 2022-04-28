Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 3:38PM CDT until April 28 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/

TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR

LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME

FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST

TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,

Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County

Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and

Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening, then again

Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.