Red Flag Warning issued April 28 at 9:04PM CDT until April 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,
Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County
Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and
Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Friday morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.