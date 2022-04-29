Skip to Content
April 29
2:40 PM

Red Flag Warning issued April 29 at 2:40PM MDT until April 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday
morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central
and southwest New Mexico.

* WIND…West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust
to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

