Red Flag Warning issued April 29 at 3:04AM CDT until April 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and
Central Brewster County.
* TIMING…From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8 PM
MDT/ this evening.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.