Red Flag Warning issued April 29 at 7:42AM MDT until April 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central

and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west

Texas.

* WIND…West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to

30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.