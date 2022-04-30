Red Flag Warning issued April 30 at 2:25PM CDT until May 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT/10 AM MDT TO 10 PM

CDT/9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS IN WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000

Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning, Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Watch, late Monday morning through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Warning, Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Watch, West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.