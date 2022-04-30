Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 30 at 2:25PM CDT until May 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT/10 AM MDT TO 10 PM
CDT/9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS IN WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000
Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning, Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
Watch, late Monday morning through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Warning, Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Watch, West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

