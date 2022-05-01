Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 1:54PM CDT until May 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-
FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY…
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000
Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Warning…From 1 PM CDT/noon MDT this afternoon to 10
PM CDT/9 PM MDT this evening. Watch…From Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* WINDS…Warning…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Watch…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.