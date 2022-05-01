Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 4:42AM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. This

includes the lowlands of southwest and south central New Mexico

as well as the southwest mountains and the Sacramento Mountains

of southern New Mexico.

* WIND…Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional

gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.